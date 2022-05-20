New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

New Enemies!

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We’ve been working on a variety of enemies, which include new spiders, wolves, and the new dragon girl enemy with a completed texture. You can find all of them in the Experimental Hall.

Spider Boss Improvements

We’ve improved on the fight with the Spider Boss. She now has a new grab mechanic and animation. You can experience it by going through the Spider Bossfight gate. If you instead choose to pass through the neighboring portal, you’ll find the new Spider Boss outro scene, which plays after you defeat her.

Spider Boss added to Gallery

If you go to the Monster Girl Gallery, you can find and interact with the Spider Boss after you’ve seen her in the scene. You can also switch between her regular form and a more humanoid one.

Do you like complex RPG systems?

Do you prefer it when RPG games have a very in depth character building system where you can control every stat or do you prefer a simpler, more straight forward system?