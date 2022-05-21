Examining Game Design from the Perspective of “Behavior Analysis” Vol.1

*This article was originally written by Japanese indie game creator Daraneko, and translated by PLAYISM.

Behavior analysis is a rather unusual field of psychology. To put it bluntly, it’s kind of like...

“The ‘mind’? What’s the point in looking at something so uncertain and vague?

Forget that stuff, let's focus on "actions" that can actually be observed and measured!”

As a discipline of psychology, it has taken quite a drastic left turn, in a way.

It is also a very practical discipline.

Alright, so "playing video games" is one type of behavior. In other words, if we understand the "mechanism of behavior" studied in behavior analysis, we can further deepen our understanding of the behavior of "playing video games".

OK that sounded way too stuffy. I get tired just writing stuff like that out. Anyway, I found some info that might be useful for making games, so I'll touch on that stuff here as I contemplate it myself. Here we go.

Table of Contents

The Point of this Article

Fact #1: The cause of a behavior lies “after the behavior”

Fact #2: Thinking of "behavior" in terms of "behavioral contingencies"

Fact #3: Four basic principles of behavior

Fact #4: Behavior “increases” (reinforcement)

Fact #5: Behavior “decreases” (disinforcement)

Implementation (Digression): “Reinforcement” is a game’s foundation

Fact #6: Extinction and reversion

Fact #6 – Extra: That thing where you get to the end of the game but lose motivation

Fact #7: The nature of extinction and types of reinforcement

The Point of this Article

This time, since we're dealing with behavior analysis, I won't set a target of "making interesting games". Instead, the target is to increase a player's behavior of "playing the game" (an extremely fun game I made myself).

We're not aiming for "fun", but imagine a situation in which a player "keeps playing the game on and on". As a game designer, I think this is a great situation.

First off, I will introduce the above-mentioned info on behavior analysis in "Fact" sections, using games as examples. Then, based on these facts, I'd like to discuss how this stuff can be applied to game design as an example.

So for now, let's start with the explanation.

Fact #1: The cause of a behavior lies “after the behavior”

Just looking at the title of this section, you’re probably like, “What the hell are you even talking about?” But that’s fair. Anyway, if you’ve played a lot of RPGs, then you’ve probably used some sort of “antidotal herb” at some point. Well, why did you use this “antidotal herb”? Why not use a “medicinal herb” or something instead?

Why do people use “antidotal herbs”? Well, because it’s there... Just kidding; it’s not that simple and vague. They use it to relieve themselves of the crappy status ailment known as “poison”. Let’s put it into chart form:

The reason for the action of "using the antidotal herb" can be said to be due to the fact that "the poison will disappear after using the antidotal herb". So, the antidotal herb is used with the expectation that the poison will disappear.

Now you're probably saying, "What the hell are you talking about? Like, no duh."

This kind of behavior, in which the cause of occurrence comes after the action, is called "operant behavior". You don't have to bother remembering this name, as it won't be on the test.

All human behavior, except for reflexive behavior, falls under operant behavior. (Reflexive behaviors are things like crying because of dust in your eye, Pavlov's dog, stuff like that.)

So what I'm trying to say is, if you design a game so that the behavior of "playing the (super-duper fun and awesome) game (that I totally made)" increases in accordance with the operant behavior mechanism, then theoretically, people will be more willing to play the (super-duper fun and awesome) game (that I totally made). Theoretically, I mean. It's pretty amazing, isn't it?

Fact #2: Thinking of "behavior" in terms of "behavioral contingencies"

So we've discussed operant behavior. Let's get to know a bit more about how it works. Earlier, I showed you this diagram as an example using antidotal herbs.

In operant behavior, there is a very strong connection between "action" and "result," as in "I used the antidotal herb, and the poison disappeared. So if I get poisoned, I'll use the antidotal herb." In this way, "action" and "result" are very strongly connected.

Behavior analysis places a great deal of importance on this connection, and the basic idea is to consider "before action", "action", and "result after action" as a single set. This is what is technically known as a "behavioral contingency". If you want to influence someone's behavior, you have to think about what to do with the "result after action".

Fact #3: Four basic principles of behavior

When I mention "influencing someone's behavior," I don't mean it in an overly dramatic way. There are two simple things to consider: how to "increase behavior", and how to "decrease behavior". The first thing to understand is that there is something that explains the general framework.

First off, for increasing behavior, this is called "reinforcement". There are basically two ways to do this.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

◆Reinforcement: Behavior increases

・Positive reinforcement: (reinforcement through provision of a reinforcer)

⇒Acting causes “good things to happen”, therefore behavior increases

・Negative reinforcement: (reinforcement through removal of aversive conditions)

⇒Acting prevents “bad things from happening”, therefore behavior increases

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

The next step is to reduce behavior, which is called "disinforcement". There are two basic ways to do this as well.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

◆Disinforcement: Behavior decreases

・Positive disinforcement (disinforcement through provision of aversive conditions)

⇒Acting causes “bad things to happen”, therefore behavior decreases

・Negative disinforcement (disinforcement through removal of a reinforcer)

⇒Acting prevents “good things from happening”, therefore behavior decreases[/i]

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Elements that affect these “reinforcements” and “disinforcements” are known as “reinforcers” and “aversive conditions”, respectively.

Think of a “reinforcer” as a kind of “reward”; basically, something that will make the receiver happy.

The opposite is true for "aversive conditions", which would be something more off-putting, like a penalty. "Poison" would be an example of an “aversive condition”.

By the way, "poison" can also work as a "reinforcer" in a situation such as "I want to use a skill that will be greatly enhanced if I become poisoned". It's just a matter of "whether it makes you happy or unhappy" in a particular situation.

Allow me to explain each of these reinforcers and aversive conditions.

That’s all for this first article. Big picture-wise, we’re still kind of at the beginning of the beginning, really.

Anyway, for the next installment, I plan to provide more specific information and examples of how said information can actually be properly more employed in the creation of video games.

The next update will probably be on tomorrow. See you again then.

[A Little Bit of Promotion]

I’m currently developing the “game book-style RPG” The Use of Life.

It’s a game in which the player-character’s various “attachments” change in accordance with the choices you make, with the story’s ending also changing ultimately depending on your “use of life”.

The demo version is now available on Steam, so by all means give it a try if you’re interested.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1483370/_/