InDev Grafter Update Now Available

Access to the Grafter update is now available through the InDev branch on Steam. Details below.

The second tier tenant and furniture pack awaits with our next major update, the Grafter Update. Now available for testing through the InDev Branch!

What is InDev?

InDev is a separate branch on Steam that gives players access to updates earlier while they are still in development. It's a great way to try out new features early whilst also helping to make updates release as polished as possible. Whilst InDev contains the majority of the content available in the upcoming Free Build update, players who opt-in should expect bugs, performance issues and some missing features.

The Grafter Update adds the mid tier tenant, the Grafter. The Grafter is a cleaner and higher paying tenant, but requires a better quality of house to live in.

Adding value to your property is easier now with the introduction of an entirely new catalogue of furniture. Players can unlock this catalogue by having a fully satisfied Lout tenant stay at their property.

Renting mechanics have also been enhanced. Players can now pick between 3 separate tenants to move into their property each day. This is the first step towards us implementing multiple tenants and properties further down the line.

Grafter Patch Notes

Added Agoost furniture catalogue

Agoost catalogue adds 100s of new furniture pieces, unlocked after hosting 1 fully satisfied Lout tenant

Added Grafter tenants voiced by Lewis of the Yogscast!

Grafter tenants are the mid tier tenant, providing a balance between expectations, negligence and rental income

Added Skirting Boards

Finally, players can fit skirting boards and crown mouldings to the plasterboard walls in their properties

Added ability to sleep more than 1 day

It's now much more user-friendly for players to sleep through tenancy periods if they wish

Added property Surveys and new Build tasks to the notebook

The notebook now provides details about what's wrong and what's adding value to the property, and also introduces new build tasks explaining how to get the Grafter tenant

Aggressive optimisation pass and many, many bug fixes

More details on all fixes to come when the update hits the main branch

Debug features are enabled in this build!

Q = free fly

N = add energy

M = add money

Additionally, the trowel will never run out of mortar / no-fines

How to Access InDev

Right Click on your Landlord’s Super install in Steam and select “properties” Click the Betas tab and then select InDev In development access The InDev build should start to download on steam!

Note: Steam may require a restart after stage 2 for the InDev to download.





Thank you all for the help, all your support, and all your patience during this period.

Thanks,

Greg