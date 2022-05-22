 Skip to content

DRAINUS update for 22 May 2022

Team Ladybug's Latest Original Shooting Game, DRAINUS is available now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

DRAINUS is a 2D Side Scrolling Shooting game created by Team Ladybug. Team Ladybug is known for smash hits like Touhou Luna Nights and Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.

DRAINUS' key features include flying in an aircraft that is capable of absorbing any kind of energy and blasting it right back at the enemy. This along with a ""Normal"" and ""Hard"" difficulty makes the game fun for a wide range of players from casual to hardcore. Additionally, there are two game modes that are unlocked after the game is cleared, allowing for a longer playtime experience.

But wait, there's more! Users can enjoy a 10% off Launch Sale so make sure to grab the game on Day 1 and shoot em up!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1975360/

Playism

