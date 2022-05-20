Wake up soon, we have an update here!

We, like the heroes of our game, did not sleep for several nights in a row and prepared an epic update. I can't wait to tell you!

Firstly, there is a lot of new content in the game. That is, all of it. Everything we have. Here it is right now already here. Rather, download, play, read - the whole story of two idlers in an old Hotel is now fully available!

Secondly, we have added achievements to the game! Now you can officially pass the "Administrators" 100%! Yes, I know it's important to you. And thanks to the achievements, you won't miss a single gram of content.

Thirdly, we have updated all the animations and now, in the most dramatic places, the story takes on a truly cinematic gloss.

And for dessert - music! Tracks - from jazz to dark ambient now set the tone, atmosphere, and just decorate the story.

Poof! Like everything. I hope you like it!

Write if anything!