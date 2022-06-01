Tycoons!

Railway Empire Update 1.14.2 is now available for Windows PC, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One. This update fixes an issue that caused transported passengers to not be counted sometimes. Update 1.14.2 also includes several bug fixes, such as a fix for a bug that prevented unlocking a region from the Great Britain scenario.

A detailed list of all changes are below:

All Platforms:

Main game

Fixed an issue that caused transported passengers to not be counted in scenarios.

Fixed an issue that caused that a mass replacement option of locomotives (‘replace engines older than X years’) to not be applied when selected.

Railway Empire – Great Britain DLC

Fixed a bug that prevented unlocking a region in the Great Britain scenario despite meeting all the requirements.

Railway Empire – Japan DLC

Fixed several minor issues with areas being blocked, although there were no visual restrictions.

Fixed an issue that caused the passenger feature to be unlocked too early in the ‘Rising Sun’ scenario.

Steam / Epic / GOG

Main game