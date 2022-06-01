 Skip to content

Railway Empire update for 1 June 2022

Railway Empire - Update 1.14.2

Tycoons!

Railway Empire Update 1.14.2 is now available for Windows PC, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One. This update fixes an issue that caused transported passengers to not be counted sometimes. Update 1.14.2 also includes several bug fixes, such as a fix for a bug that prevented unlocking a region from the Great Britain scenario.

A detailed list of all changes are below:

All Platforms:

Main game
  • Fixed an issue that caused transported passengers to not be counted in scenarios.
  • Fixed an issue that caused that a mass replacement option of locomotives (‘replace engines older than X years’) to not be applied when selected.
Railway Empire – Great Britain DLC
  • Fixed a bug that prevented unlocking a region in the Great Britain scenario despite meeting all the requirements.
Railway Empire – Japan DLC
  • Fixed several minor issues with areas being blocked, although there were no visual restrictions.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the passenger feature to be unlocked too early in the ‘Rising Sun’ scenario.

Steam / Epic / GOG

Main game
  • Fixed a rare crash that occurred when clicking on passenger lines repeatedly.
  • Increased the maximum amount of signals placeable for massive save games.
  • [Steam only] Fixed a crash on Linux and Steam Deck when starting or loading a game.

