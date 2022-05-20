Just a small content update

Howdy, miners! We're getting closer to full release, but before that we wanted to give you a little bit of something more to dig for and to do around the frontier.

New content:

Implemented 14 new relics

Implemented 15 new riddles

Implemented Comic Issue 4

Implemented new errands including Topworld ones

Changes & adjustments

Increased errand rewards

New Topworld and Biome atmospheres

Added loading screen hints

New particles (crank, elevator, pickaxe, enemies, Nautilus pre-puke, explosions)

Changed Thieving Chameleon behaviour totally

Changed elevator entry/exit hallway lights

Revolver bullet trail fixes

Changed Bismuth digging wall textures

Reduced safe opening light intensity

Toiletpaper fixes

I know you're all waiting for some news about the full release. I can't tell you much yet, but we'll start revealing this very soon! What I can tell you that there will be yet another biome coming, a new ending and all kinds of cool stuff.

Something weird is starting to happen around the mountains once again... I think it's a good time for you to start keeping an eye on our social media channels and the discord server if you're not already doing it. Something is definitely going on!

[Join the discord here!](discord.gg/cavedigger)

We also have a new community manager, so you should come meet him.