Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder update for 20 May 2022

Just a small content update

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder update for 20 May 2022

Howdy, miners! We're getting closer to full release, but before that we wanted to give you a little bit of something more to dig for and to do around the frontier.

New content:

  • Implemented 14 new relics
  • Implemented 15 new riddles
  • Implemented Comic Issue 4
  • Implemented new errands including Topworld ones

Changes & adjustments

  • Increased errand rewards
  • New Topworld and Biome atmospheres
  • Added loading screen hints
  • New particles (crank, elevator, pickaxe, enemies, Nautilus pre-puke, explosions)
  • Changed Thieving Chameleon behaviour totally
  • Changed elevator entry/exit hallway lights
  • Revolver bullet trail fixes
  • Changed Bismuth digging wall textures
  • Reduced safe opening light intensity
  • Toiletpaper fixes

I know you're all waiting for some news about the full release. I can't tell you much yet, but we'll start revealing this very soon! What I can tell you that there will be yet another biome coming, a new ending and all kinds of cool stuff.

Something weird is starting to happen around the mountains once again... I think it's a good time for you to start keeping an eye on our social media channels and the discord server if you're not already doing it. Something is definitely going on!

[Join the discord here!](discord.gg/cavedigger)

We also have a new community manager, so you should come meet him.

