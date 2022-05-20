Just a small content update

Howdy, miners! We're getting closer to full release, but before that we wanted to give you a little bit of something more to dig for and to do around the frontier.
New content:
- Implemented 14 new relics
- Implemented 15 new riddles
- Implemented Comic Issue 4
- Implemented new errands including Topworld ones
Changes & adjustments
- Increased errand rewards
- New Topworld and Biome atmospheres
- Added loading screen hints
- New particles (crank, elevator, pickaxe, enemies, Nautilus pre-puke, explosions)
- Changed Thieving Chameleon behaviour totally
- Changed elevator entry/exit hallway lights
- Revolver bullet trail fixes
- Changed Bismuth digging wall textures
- Reduced safe opening light intensity
- Toiletpaper fixes
I know you're all waiting for some news about the full release. I can't tell you much yet, but we'll start revealing this very soon! What I can tell you that there will be yet another biome coming, a new ending and all kinds of cool stuff.
Something weird is starting to happen around the mountains once again... I think it's a good time for you to start keeping an eye on our social media channels and the discord server if you're not already doing it. Something is definitely going on!
[Join the discord here!](discord.gg/cavedigger)
We also have a new community manager, so you should come meet him.
