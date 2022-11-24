War Robots: Frontiers Early Access is Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

War Robots: Frontiers is now available to play in Early Access on PC via Steam and MGLauncher, with the purchase of a Pioneer Pack available from wrfrontiers.com and Steam.

WELCOME TO WAR ROBOTS: FRONTIERS

Get ready to unleash your fleet of War Robots! Engage in epic 6v6 team-based PvP battles, raze battlegrounds beyond the stars, explore a wealth of customization options, and smash through destructible environments in this new chapter in the War Robots series.

Check out the most recent Dev Diary video below to learn more about the world of War Robots: Frontiers.

Robots: Jump into the action and pilot eight different hulking metal warrior Robots including Tyr, Bulgasari, Bulwark, Fury, Phantom, Ares, Lancelot , and Varangian.

Jump into the action and pilot eight different hulking metal warrior Robots including , and Varangian. Weapons: Shred through the opposition with ten weapons including Thunder, Shredder, Orkan, Trebuchet, Vortex, Punisher, Railgun, Scourge, Zeus, and Tusk, each delivering deadly strikes.

Shred through the opposition with ten weapons including and each delivering deadly strikes. Abilities: Defend and destroy with abilities sure to cause a stir on the battlefield, including Shields, Infinite Ammo, Long Stealth, Rally, Repair, Homing Missiles, and Extra Fuel .

Defend and destroy with abilities sure to cause a stir on the battlefield, including and . Map: Crash Site is the first map available in War Robots: Frontiers, so stomp into the fray!

HOW TO PLAY

Purchase a Pioneer Pack to join the fight and play War Robots: Frontiers in Early Access, available from wrfrontiers.com and Steam!

You can choose from four Packs, with each unlocking Early Access and exclusive bonus content:

Iron Pack: Contains Early Access and four (4) Orkans (Weapons).

Contains Early Access and four (4) Orkans (Weapons). Steel Pack: Contains Early Access, Varangian (War Robot), four (4) Orkans (Weapons), and 300 WarpReals (in-game currency).

Contains Early Access, Varangian (War Robot), four (4) Orkans (Weapons), and 300 WarpReals (in-game currency). Titanium Pack: Contains Early Access, Varangian (War Robot), Kate AKA Sparrow (Robot Pilot), four (4) Orkans (Weapons), one (1) legendary-quality Robot Decal, one (1) Premium Battle Pass, 90 days of Premium Status, and 750 WarpReals (in-game currency).

Contains Early Access, Varangian (War Robot), Kate AKA Sparrow (Robot Pilot), four (4) Orkans (Weapons), one (1) legendary-quality Robot Decal, one (1) Premium Battle Pass, 90 days of Premium Status, and 750 WarpReals (in-game currency). Platinum Pack: Contains Early Access, Varangian (War Robot), Kate AKA Sparrow (Robot Pilot), four (4) Orkans (Weapons), one (1) legendary-quality Robot Decal, four (4) Premium Battle Passes, 1 year of Premium Status, and 1,250 WarpReals (in-game currency).

All players can access basic War Robots to play with in Early Access, regardless of the Pioneer Pack purchased. For more details about Pioneer Packs, check out our dedicated article.

OUR GOAL

War Robots: Frontiers is in active development, and our roadmap is packed with plans for the future. During Early Access, we welcome feedback from players on the game in its current iteration so we can continue to shape the future of its development.

The full release of War Robots: Frontiers will be a free-to-play game currently scheduled to launch on PC in 2023. Further details about the console version of the game will be announced in the future. You can check out the full Development Roadmap for War Robots: Frontiers in 2022 and 2023 here.

JOIN THE WAR ROBOTS COMMUNITY!

