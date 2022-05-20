Update Version 2.0

7 New Cars
Updated Dealership Exterior/Interior
Large Icons above buildings that are unlocked (Only in Progression Gamemode)
-That direct the player where to go and what to do
More efficient random car spawner
Grass and Trees are a bit more green
Drugs nerfed
Car Tycoon Only Needs to sell 10 to complete
Car Tycoon cars sell faster
Race building winnings displayed at building Entrance
Furniture Lamps Are Less Laggy
You can now SELL FURNITURE while in the furniture store
-Open inventory and click icons to sell (only while in furniture store)
-(Any furniture bought before the update will have $0 Value)
Changed files in this update