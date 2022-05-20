 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tonikk Tycoon update for 20 May 2022

Update Version 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8778421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

7 New Cars
Updated Dealership Exterior/Interior
Large Icons above buildings that are unlocked (Only in Progression Gamemode)
-That direct the player where to go and what to do
More efficient random car spawner
Grass and Trees are a bit more green
Drugs nerfed
Car Tycoon Only Needs to sell 10 to complete
Car Tycoon cars sell faster
Race building winnings displayed at building Entrance
Furniture Lamps Are Less Laggy

You can now SELL FURNITURE while in the furniture store
-Open inventory and click icons to sell (only while in furniture store)
-(Any furniture bought before the update will have $0 Value)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link