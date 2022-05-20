Update Version 2.0

7 New Cars

Updated Dealership Exterior/Interior

Large Icons above buildings that are unlocked (Only in Progression Gamemode)

-That direct the player where to go and what to do

More efficient random car spawner

Grass and Trees are a bit more green

Drugs nerfed

Car Tycoon Only Needs to sell 10 to complete

Car Tycoon cars sell faster

Race building winnings displayed at building Entrance

Furniture Lamps Are Less Laggy

You can now SELL FURNITURE while in the furniture store

-Open inventory and click icons to sell (only while in furniture store)

-(Any furniture bought before the update will have $0 Value)