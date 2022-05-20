WEEKLY RELEASE 0.20

2022-05-20 - Second content release for early access

Minus one chapter for this release, we have decided that chapter three is too "grindy" and the story we want to tell with it can be told in the following chapter. For that reason we have merged chapter three and four. We will still deliver nine chapters in the final release.

We've also prepared the code needed for more in chapter stories, so be ready for that in the coming releases.

Emanuele is working on some nice comic book inspired cutscenes, that will start coming out next Friday.

Also expect another chapter on Friday.

NEW

Incubus event got its picture

CHANGE

Improved design of speech balloons

Merged chapter 3 and 4 into one chapter

BUGFIX