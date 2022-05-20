 Skip to content

Coldage update for 20 May 2022

WEEKLY RELEASE 0.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022-05-20 - Second content release for early access

Minus one chapter for this release, we have decided that chapter three is too "grindy" and the story we want to tell with it can be told in the following chapter. For that reason we have merged chapter three and four. We will still deliver nine chapters in the final release.

We've also prepared the code needed for more in chapter stories, so be ready for that in the coming releases.

Emanuele is working on some nice comic book inspired cutscenes, that will start coming out next Friday.

Also expect another chapter on Friday.

NEW

  • Incubus event got its picture

CHANGE

  • Improved design of speech balloons
  • Merged chapter 3 and 4 into one chapter

BUGFIX

  • Fixed text in some response requirements and effects
  • Game ending "sleeper overwhelm" got its picture
