Moon VR Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8778159 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear all,

Moon VR is constantly working to improve your experience with us.

Here is what’s new in our latest version on Steam:

**[Features]

GPU codecs supported for better performance!

Manually switch codecs on Settings for better image quality.

[Improvements]

180 video ratio issue fixed.**

We do look forward to your feedback!

Feel free to join us on Discord, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com

Thank you for your support!

Moon VR

p.s. Just in case you still wish to install the older version, please find [legacy-legacy channel] in [BETAS].