 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moon VR Video Player update for 20 May 2022

Moon VR Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8778159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear all,

Moon VR is constantly working to improve your experience with us.
Here is what’s new in our latest version on Steam:

**[Features]
GPU codecs supported for better performance!
Manually switch codecs on Settings for better image quality.

[Improvements]
180 video ratio issue fixed.**

We do look forward to your feedback!
Feel free to join us on Discord, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com

Thank you for your support!
Moon VR

p.s. Just in case you still wish to install the older version, please find [legacy-legacy channel] in [BETAS].

Changed files in this update

Moon VR Video Player Content Depot 705161
  • Loading history…
Develop Depot Depot 705169
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link