Moon VR Update

Dear all,
Moon VR is constantly working to improve your experience with us.
Here is what’s new in our latest version on Steam:
**[Features]
GPU codecs supported for better performance!
Manually switch codecs on Settings for better image quality.
[Improvements]
180 video ratio issue fixed.**
We do look forward to your feedback!
Feel free to join us on Discord, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com
Thank you for your support!
Moon VR
p.s. Just in case you still wish to install the older version, please find [legacy-legacy channel] in [BETAS].
