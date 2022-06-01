Small update hotfix 1.0.1.0

Hi,

we pushed a small update to help with a specific issue some players reported.

The game usually pauses when you take off the headset, displaying a "headset not mounted" message. But if for some reason that detection doesn't work correctly, the game can appear as always paused, preventing you from playing the game.

If you are experiencing this issue, you can now start the game with the launch option "-nopause" to deactivate the headset detection.

To add this launch option, right-click Townsmen VR in your library and click on "Properties...".

Under GENERAL add "-nopause" (without quotation marks) in the field labelled LAUNCH OPTIONS.

Hope that helps and thank you for playing! :)