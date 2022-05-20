Hello! In this update:

Added gamepad controls!

Shader Model 6 support

Fixed bugs.

Gamepad control may contain bugs, problems. Write about everything in the comments! At the moment, it is close to full control without the participation of the mouse and keyboard. But there are problems when the focus leaves the buttons, and you have to click the mouse. The gamepad mode itself is enabled in the main menu, in the future it will be automatically enabled when controlled with a gamepad. There are temporary problems with the display of control buttons in the game itself, it will be fixed in the future. The control itself is intuitive, if not, write and I will create an instruction. The controls are currently 100% compatible with Xbox gamepads. With others I do not know, did not test. Might work with the Steam API. In the future, I will add control for all other gamepads.

As for the SM6, it didn’t start for me, but maybe it will work for someone. Also, it will be tested and brought back to normal.

In the Linux version, video playback in the main menu was gone :) Why? And hell knows! It works in a strange way. In the future I will fix it and do it for Windows too.

That's all! Thank you all for your support! Write your wishes! Create new discussions, I'll read everything!