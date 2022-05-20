Patch - 1.1.1 PB [Public Beta Only]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is the Unreal Engine 5 Update "soft" release so we can address bugs/issues before this branch is folded into the default build. You will find bugs/issues but we recommend everyone to partake in this build if they can so we can collect feedback.

How do i opt in?



We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

Cepheus Protocol Gas Towers Niagara Test VFX W.I.P

Patch Notes

Added spawn limits to the Virtual Unit Movers (so they can't surpass Defense+Regular infected soft caps via devirtualization)

Fixed up fast rope sockets on the Sparrow

Fixed up fast rope sockets on the Merlin and Charon

Adding WIP large water splash for bridge destruction.

Implemented visibility triggers on pod construction locations to prevent the pods from being able to be virtually constructed if a player unit can 'see' them (even if no pod has appeared yet)

Updated the Virtual Unit Mover move order loop to not spam out move order requests if in 'rewind due to lack of spawn room' mode and near their rewind position

Updated the Visibility Triggers on SpawnPodPositions to disable themselves from being in the Perception System if there's a pod for units to see

Updated the last commit of visibility triggers to also hopefully function with dynamic spawn pods (not yet implemented, but will be for early game revamp down the road)

Fixed an error with some units 'lerping out of pods' over really long distances

Updated timeout for Virtual Unit Movers to favor 'failing' if they're too far from the target (to prevent more situations of incorrect construction)

Added a 'path check' on Unit Mover timeout, if it's close enough to its target, to reject more situations where it may 'construct' something incorrectly

Vehicles will now not try to avoid infected (so ramming should hopefully work again)

Fixed an issue with gates not properly blocking navigation when shut (and not set to automatic)

Improved pod construction+registration 'order' to try to prevent situations where incomplete pods can act as enemy spawn points

Improved 'reinforce checks' from the Chelsey System to no longer look inside zones that have no pods

Updated collision profiles to make units not get 'blocked' by ragdolls

Updated units who are ragdolled to not interface with the avoidance system (and to turn it back on if they get up)

Gas tower effects improvements.

Fixed firetruck windows being left behind when removed by landscaping.

Added new biomass actors and implement some World Infection around a few Gas Towers in North TI.

Changed some focus logic to resolve an issue with units 'looking behind them' if they start running while in combat

Added logic to make units clear their seenlist when they fastrope

Fixed flares not revealing enemy units +

Adjusted flare colors

Updated the Operator vision box to 'spot' infection pods

Instant Detection Box radius doubled to help reaction time of CERC for units sneaking behind them

Sound emitted by Reloads doubled for Infection hearing

Disabled rotation animations while units are in combat (to make soldiers feel 'snappier' in dealing with things behind them)

Added a timer on move completion to restore focal point (so units who haven't moved will, after finishing shooting, turn back to their position after 2 seconds)

Formationv2 no longer utilized if you are issuing a move order to only helicopter units (since the advanced logic is only a detriment to their flying style of movement). This should fix the 'multiple helicopters selected causes move order to fail' bug.

W.I.P Vehicle Physics







More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1

