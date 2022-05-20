Let's party! Lacuna Anniversary Update now available!

Hello, everyone!

Precisely a year ago, Lacuna launched on PC. It was DigiTales' first ever release, and we had no idea how it would go. Thankfully, its reception from both critics and players alike has been very positive.

Thank you so much for your support, your reviews, appreciative messages, guides, achievement hunting, social media follows, and all the other nice things you've done as a community! It means the world to us.

Today, we want to show our appreciation by bringing you Community Items, Steam Deck support, and a big anniversary update!

Community Items

We sat down and created some neat Steam Community Items for you to show off to your friends. Here's how they work in a nutshell: You earn Lacuna-themed trading cards by playing the game and by trading them on the community market with other players. Once your collection of six cards is complete, you can use them to craft a Lacuna-themed badge to show off on your Steam profile. Repeating the process levels up your badge to a maximum level of 5 (and there's a special foil badge you can earn by collecting all six rare foil cards). Crafting a badge also earns you additional Lacuna-themed random drops each time, like emojis and profile backgrounds.

In a nutshell:

Collect the six trading cards representing some of Lacuna's main characters.

Craft up to six badges to rise through the ranks at the CDI.

Express yourself using the six new Lacuna emojis (including a super rare Horace)!

Spice up your Steam profile using one of five Lacuna backgrounds.

Steam Deck support

Valve already rated Lacuna as "Playable" on Steam Deck a while ago, which is the second-best achievable rating. Having tested it ourselves, we can confirm that the game could already be played comfortably from start to finish on the Steam Deck. However, a mouse cursor would occasionally show up, which denied us the coveted "Deck Verified" rating. We have patched this and received the Verified rating just last night! It should become visible on Lacuna's page any moment now.

Over the past year, we received a number of bug reports and other requests for improvements, the more severe of which we usually patched in right away. However, the backlog of minor changes kept growing, and we took a few weeks out of our schedule this month to address them. These are no major content additions or new features, but the game is getting a little shinier, faster, and more robust. You can find the full list of changes at the bottom.

We want to thank you again for your support, and we hope you keep enjoying the game. As always, let us know your thoughts!

Much love,

DigiTales Interactive & Assemble Entertainment

Changelog

Polishing

Added more camera shake & controller vibration throughout the scenes

Moved away flying cars that were distracting in some scenes

Stairs in Lower Precinct apartments are now opened up after finding the apartment

Mitigated brief FPS drop in prologue [spoiler]panic sequence[/spoiler]

Adjusted volume of some music tracks

Implemented a few missing sounds

Various other small fixes & improvements

UI

Investigatable texts now scale with camera zoom

Investigatable UI canvas now scales with text length

Outline Mode tooltip is no longer truncated by screen border

Pulse on Cell's home tab is now set more frequently & accurately

Weather icon in Cell's home tab now reflects actual weather

Added Assemble news widget to main menu

Improved legibility of Asian fonts using drop shadows

Added missing color-coding of bank statements in Chinese

Walked distance in Cell home tab no longer causes a line break when long

Added Malaysian translation company to rolling credits

Fixed some typos in German and English localization

New art assets

Added a number of new commercials (incl. sound design)

Flying cars now have a variety of colors (used to be all blue)

Added proper benches to CDI HQ rooftop

Thompson now holds up contract when referring to it

[spoiler]Implemented dedicated 'get shot in the back' animation for Williams[/spoiler]

Improved animations when [spoiler]Rattlesnake Farms door[/spoiler] is blown open

Neil now leans against the wall in appropriate places

Computer screen in Drovia is now animated (+ new portrait)

[spoiler]Corion Church guard[/spoiler] is now seen coming out of hiding

Added various 'get tied up' & 'tie up' animations throughout scenes

News & cigarette machines now have their own frames in the levels

Visually improved various static & animated sprites

Fixed rare/minor bugs