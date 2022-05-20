Tweaking, polishing, improving! The new update 1.0.3 for Kapital is out!

Behold, mayors,

As we promised before, the new update for Kapital: Sparks of Revolution is here! It is largely based on your feedback and focuses on both fixing the issues you've found and rebalancing the game as a whole.

Thank you once again for your ongoing support! We are still working on more updates and fixes so please, share your ideas for how to make the game even better!

But now let's get to the reason you are reading this:

Full Changelog:

Improvements:

removed the construction queue. Now multiple buildings can be built at the same time.

added innovations that increase max number of dwellers in city houses (Fundamental Research level 3, 4 and 5 required).

new Population Growth option was added when starting a Sandbox game. It lets players decrease or increase the number of new residents that arrive daily.

trains will unload grain cargo only if there is enough free space in the warehouses, otherwise they will wait. Now you don’t need to stop the trainline to save wood, this option became obsolete and was removed.

broken trains will unload grain cargo on arrival instead of wasting it.

graveyard capacity increased from 80 to 100 graves.

increased work time of public buildings in the evening so they can serve more visitors per day.

success chance of suppressing a protest with shooting was lowered (it was extremely high).

bourgeois now work in pharmacies instead of workers.

penalty to happiness for cremation of a body was increased.

added option to cancel cremation.

new hints added to basic acts.

“report a bug” information is added to Settings menu.

added trees icons.

added Continue button in the main menu, pressing it loads the last savegame.

improved main menu UI

Bugfix:

UI adapted for ultra-wide monitors.

fixed a bug when a player paid the ransom money.

fixed a bug during a raid on radicals

fixed a bug in Vision of the Future quest.

fixed a bug with cremation

fixed sprite sorting bugs in several buildings.

fixed a rare policeman bug that prevented savegame from loading.

minor bugfixes

That's it for today! We hope the changes will help you to enjoy the game even more!