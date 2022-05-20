 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EaseUS Todo Backup Home update for 20 May 2022

Update 20220520

Share · View all patches · Build 8777361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update removes the entrance to EaseUS cloud backup related features, as the Steam version temporarily cannot properly handle the purchase and renewal of EaseUS cloud storage, resulting in the inability to continue using the cloud storage after the trial has expired.
If you have a need for cloud backup, you can choose to purchase the non-Steam version of EaseUS Todo Backup. We will try to fix the problem as soon as possible, and then add the corresponding purchase and subscription options.
In addition, this update improves the multi-language settings. It will be automatically set to the corresponding language of Steam UI after installation. You can still change the interface language in the program after installation.

Changed files in this update

EaseUS Todo Backup Home Depot 1356113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link