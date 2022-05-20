Update 20220520

This update removes the entrance to EaseUS cloud backup related features, as the Steam version temporarily cannot properly handle the purchase and renewal of EaseUS cloud storage, resulting in the inability to continue using the cloud storage after the trial has expired.

If you have a need for cloud backup, you can choose to purchase the non-Steam version of EaseUS Todo Backup. We will try to fix the problem as soon as possible, and then add the corresponding purchase and subscription options.

In addition, this update improves the multi-language settings. It will be automatically set to the corresponding language of Steam UI after installation. You can still change the interface language in the program after installation.