Early Access Release v.013

This week we've set about fixing more bugs and further tightening up the gameplay. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.013:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed player facing the wrong direction when a round starts.

Fixed the sponsor area bug not allowing progression.

Fixed the sponsor area UI allowing for continuous sponsorship beyond level 3

Fixed the popup message for the wetsuits that state that wetsuits are offered within the challenge modes

Additions/Alterations:

🌊 Trick spray tied to Power Turn level completed

Air, Tube, and Combo Challenge duration extended from 2 to 3 minutes

Mahina: facial and upper body visualisation improvements

Vahine: facial and upper body visualisation improvements

Felicity: facial and upper body visualisation improvements

Soli: facial and upper body visualisation improvements

🌊 Re-worked wetsuit customisation UX outline (80% complete)

🌊 Re-worked surfboard customisation UX outline

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.