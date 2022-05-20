Patch version 0.4.14, and another Teaser!

This small patch mostly addresses some recent bug reports. Also, we've got another little teaser of upcoming Act 4 content: A new form for Claire!
This Claire is obsessed with the occult, devoting her time to the study of demons and spirits. She hopes to one day even attempt to harness and control their power. Surely nothing bad could ever come of that, right?
Changelog for version 0.4.14
- Reworked Onslaught and Transcendent distortion effects to have an attribute based downside instead of skill level
- Fixed hero pack 3 heroes not unlocking properly when finishing the appropriate number of Singularity runs
- Fixed crash caused by interaction between Sense Weakness and Undeterred skills
- Fixed Spirit Well's Absorb Soul spell being copyable
- Fixed Toolbox and Novice Spellbook relic not properly selecting a random skill for Claire sub forms
