🔧Update 0.0.44

Here’s a changelog covering recent updates of Particubes✨

This new update is particularly dense. It introduces:

💡 new possibilities with the lights

💬 HTTP requests

We hope you will have a lot of fun discovering and creating with all these new features!

0.0.44 (May 20, 2022)

Fixed pause menu clickable through settings popup

Fixed issues with World/Item description texts

Code Editor

Fixed bug when pasting long texts

Item Editor

Fixed blocks added after zoom on mobile

Fixed continuous edition when using mirror mode

Coders

new HTTP and JSON APIs

new Lights API

Web