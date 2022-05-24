🔧Update 0.0.44

Here’s a changelog covering recent updates of Particubes✨
This new update is particularly dense. It introduces:
💡 new possibilities with the lights
💬 HTTP requests
We hope you will have a lot of fun discovering and creating with all these new features!
0.0.44 (May 20, 2022)
- Fixed pause menu clickable through settings popup
- Fixed issues with World/Item description texts
Code Editor
- Fixed bug when pasting long texts
Item Editor
- Fixed blocks added after zoom on mobile
- Fixed continuous edition when using mirror mode
Coders
- new HTTP and JSON APIs
- new Lights API
Web
- Fixed dir. pad (now works on non-QWERTY keyboards)
- Fixed mouse behaviour (pointer & scroll)
- Fixed player disconnect issue
Changed files in this update