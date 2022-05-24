 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Particubes update for 24 May 2022

🔧Update 0.0.44

Share · View all patches · Build 8777301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here’s a changelog covering recent updates of Particubes✨
This new update is particularly dense. It introduces:
💡 new possibilities with the lights
💬 HTTP requests

We hope you will have a lot of fun discovering and creating with all these new features!

0.0.44 (May 20, 2022)
  • Fixed pause menu clickable through settings popup
  • Fixed issues with World/Item description texts
Code Editor
  • Fixed bug when pasting long texts
Item Editor
  • Fixed blocks added after zoom on mobile
  • Fixed continuous edition when using mirror mode
Coders
  • new HTTP and JSON APIs
  • new Lights API
Web
  • Fixed dir. pad (now works on non-QWERTY keyboards)
  • Fixed mouse behaviour (pointer & scroll)
  • Fixed player disconnect issue

Changed files in this update

Particubes Windows Depot 1386771
  • Loading history…
Particubes macOS Depot 1386772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link