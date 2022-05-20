Full release - v1.0 is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8777050 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 09:06:19 UTC by Wendy

OVR Locomotion Effect v1.0 is out now!

If you want to be used to smooth locomotion or you stack games because of VR motion sickness, let's try the free demo.

New UIs

New UIs for setting screen that fit the SteamVR dashboard.

Performance improvement

The performance is greatly improved! Most of the processes have optimized to keep frame rate during game play as possible. This should helps to prevent frame rate drops than the early access version.

Though if you feel frame rate drops, try the following setting.

Scale down the effect resolution.

Hide a part of the room effect's ceil / walls / floor.

Disable the effect of the hand not used.

Scale down the HMD video resolution or adjust game graphics setting.

Disable a part of the room effect

You can now disable the ceil / walls / floor of the room effect to avoid frame rate drops. If the full room rendering is high-cost on your machine & game, you may only display the floor. By default the ceil drawing is disabled.

New effects

Point effect

You can display dot / circle / cross on center of field of view likes first person shooting game. It can be shown always or during thumb-stick inputs.

(The video tried on the "Boneworks")



Wind effect

You can display a wind effect to the move direction you like. Select 2 directions (front-back / side) to 8 directions or free-direction.



Other changes

Change the room effect overlay number 24 -> 6.

Make the dashboard translucence during effect preview to check behind the dashboard.

Change effect reset button reset the selected effect only.

Launch as Japanese at first launch if the user's system language is Japanese.

Change effect animation more smoothly.

Change the effect hide duration 5 sec to 2 sec.

Change effect parameters to user's HMD (Quest 2 or others).

Adjust effect default parameters.

Open the SteamVR dashboard at launch automatically.

Add a toggle option whether open the dashboard at launch automatically.

Bug fixes.

Requests and bug reports

Please post on the steam forum.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1393780/discussions/

Or post a discord server.

https://discord.gg/G4kkvfn

FAQ

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1393780/discussions/0/2943620809085398243/

Finally, thank you for join the beta test, early access, write reviews and other all supports! I hope this tool help gamers who stacks on the VR motion sickness like I was before.