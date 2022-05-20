Improved Chances in the Partner Skill Event

Between 20th May (11 AM) and 23rd May (11 AM CEST), you get a +50% chance to reach the higher levels when acquiring specialist partner skills!

Whenever you acquire a specialist partner skill, you can get one of any level, high or low. The levels are divided from highest to lowest into S, A, B, C, D, E and F. While this action cannot fail, you obviously want to get the best possible skill you can. This event gives you a greater chance of getting skills of levels S, A and B!

Have fun,

The NosTale Team