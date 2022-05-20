 Skip to content

NosTale update for 20 May 2022

Improved Chances in the Partner Skill Event

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Between 20th May (11 AM) and 23rd May (11 AM CEST), you get a +50% chance to reach the higher levels when acquiring specialist partner skills!

Whenever you acquire a specialist partner skill, you can get one of any level, high or low. The levels are divided from highest to lowest into S, A, B, C, D, E and F. While this action cannot fail, you obviously want to get the best possible skill you can. This event gives you a greater chance of getting skills of levels S, A and B!

Have fun,
The NosTale Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8776961
NosTale Content Depot 550471
