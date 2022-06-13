Game Update and Steam Trading Cards

It has been a while, since the Steam version of THE LONGING has received any updates. This was mainly due to the fact that the game was ported to other platforms, like the Nintendo Switch. When I first started making the game I used ancient technology like Unity 5, so our publisher ASH had the terrifying task to overhaul the game technically in many aspects, making it smoother to play and hopefully fit for the future on PC as well! To add something more fun to this update, I also decided to finally add trading cards, since they actually fit quite nicely with the waiting concept.

Here are all of the updates listed:

Controller support added. In case you always wanted to walk through caves with a joystick.

Small UI update for menues and the waypoint selection, since they didn't work with a controller before.

Japanese added as a new language. After all, we owe a lot to them.

1.5 GB reduction in file size due to better compression. This is also the main reason for the relatively big download size of the update, but it will actually save disk space on your machine.

Support of many different aspect ratios, like 4:3 or 16:10 and support of 4k full screen resolutions.

Steam Trading Cards, for the weary at heart.

Various bug fixes and probably new bugs as well.

Overall better performance.

This update will not change your experience with the game in any significant way, but it will fix some technical issues and hopefully make for a pleasant addition in combination with the trading cards.

So long!

Anselm