Nightfall Comes update for 20 May 2022

Version 0520.22 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>

  • The incorrect display of cool down of charging skill has been corrected.

  • Missed conversation localstring in the vampire encounter event has been corrected.

  • It has been improved to invoke the main menu if the client window loses focus during the game.

  • It has been improved to show destructive items on the minimap.

  • The icon of the blood well displayed in the minimap has been changed.

  • Improved aim calibration. The variables considered in the aiming calibration are now:

    • Nearest target
    • <Add> Target in the direction that best matches the direction in which the skill was used
    • <Add> Long-range enemy
    • <Add> Region supervisor or elite
<BALANCING>
  • Mutilation : Execution glyph's attack damage has been increased by 20%.
  • Blacksmiths' all attack damages has been reduced by 10%.
  • Lava Golem's preparation time for the attack has been increased by 15%.
<WORKING LIST>
  • Improvement of Fear System: Planning
  • Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
  • Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
  • Game Translation Tool: Waiting
  • Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<NOTICE>
  • The feature to adjust the camera distance has been completed, but the camera has been out of the modeling in areas with low ceilings or narrow spaces.
    I can solve this problem using collision calculations, but it didn't look good because the camera moved frequently by collisions.
    I will review these issues later and update the distance adjustment feature after solving them all.
