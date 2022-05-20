Version 0520.22 Update

<UPDATE>
-
The incorrect display of cool down of charging skill has been corrected.
-
Missed conversation localstring in the vampire encounter event has been corrected.
-
It has been improved to invoke the main menu if the client window loses focus during the game.
-
It has been improved to show destructive items on the minimap.
-
The icon of the blood well displayed in the minimap has been changed.
-
Improved aim calibration. The variables considered in the aiming calibration are now:
- Nearest target
- <Add> Target in the direction that best matches the direction in which the skill was used
- <Add> Long-range enemy
- <Add> Region supervisor or elite
<BALANCING>
- Mutilation : Execution glyph's attack damage has been increased by 20%.
- Blacksmiths' all attack damages has been reduced by 10%.
- Lava Golem's preparation time for the attack has been increased by 15%.
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
- Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<NOTICE>
- The feature to adjust the camera distance has been completed, but the camera has been out of the modeling in areas with low ceilings or narrow spaces.
I can solve this problem using collision calculations, but it didn't look good because the camera moved frequently by collisions.
I will review these issues later and update the distance adjustment feature after solving them all.
Changed files in this update