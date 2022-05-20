A new update is available!

Hey,
version 1.1.4 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.
Added:
o Missing translation added
Changes:
o Better feedback when harvesting materials
o Increased the size of wolves to match their damage
o „Continue“ button is now inactive after player death
o Small UI improvements
In progress (not implemented yet):
o Ukrainian and Polish translation
o Combat system. Here you can see one of the extensions
In planning:
o Additional languages for the UI as well as the subtitles
Fixed:
o Three possibilities removed where the player can get stuck
o Toolbar remains deactivated after saving the game if it was previously deactivated
o Minor repairs
If you find a bug I would be happy if you visit my Discord server and tell me about it. 😊
https://discord.gg/Xf8tabgvTY
Follow me on Twitter and stay up to date with updates, discounts, etc.
https://twitter.com/Rainon30
Kind regards
Mike
Changed files in this update