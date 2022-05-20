 Skip to content

Map Of Materials update for 20 May 2022

A new update is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8776699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

version 1.1.4 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.

Added:
o Missing translation added

Changes:
o Better feedback when harvesting materials
o Increased the size of wolves to match their damage
o „Continue“ button is now inactive after player death
o Small UI improvements

In progress (not implemented yet):
o Ukrainian and Polish translation
o Combat system. Here you can see one of the extensions

In planning:
o Additional languages for the UI as well as the subtitles

Fixed:
o Three possibilities removed where the player can get stuck
o Toolbar remains deactivated after saving the game if it was previously deactivated
o Minor repairs

If you find a bug I would be happy if you visit my Discord server and tell me about it. 😊
https://discord.gg/Xf8tabgvTY

Follow me on Twitter and stay up to date with updates, discounts, etc.
https://twitter.com/Rainon30

Kind regards
Mike

