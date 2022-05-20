A new update is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8776699 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hey,

version 1.1.4 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.

Added:

o Missing translation added

Changes:

o Better feedback when harvesting materials

o Increased the size of wolves to match their damage

o „Continue“ button is now inactive after player death

o Small UI improvements

In progress (not implemented yet):

o Ukrainian and Polish translation

o Combat system. Here you can see one of the extensions

In planning:

o Additional languages for the UI as well as the subtitles

Fixed:

o Three possibilities removed where the player can get stuck

o Toolbar remains deactivated after saving the game if it was previously deactivated

o Minor repairs

If you find a bug I would be happy if you visit my Discord server and tell me about it. 😊

https://discord.gg/Xf8tabgvTY

Follow me on Twitter and stay up to date with updates, discounts, etc.

https://twitter.com/Rainon30

Kind regards

Mike