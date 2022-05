Share · View all patches · Build 8776671 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are pleased to announce that 「Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL」 will increase product prices to provide more stable and smooth content.

**Starting June 6, 2022 (KST)

Current - ¥1,628 | $14,99 | ₩14,900

▼

After price increase - ¥2,728 | $24,99 | ₩24,900**

We are grateful for the love and support of everyone so far, and we will be a Sixtar Gate who will make further efforts.