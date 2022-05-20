Update 11: Grudges

Hi everyone! Our newest update is here! While the update title is called Grudges, perhaps the biggest change here is the revamp of the Portal Upgrade tree. This is an important step that makes us much closer to being ready to exit Early Access this year. Our next update will now switch focus to changing the game's Victory Condition and further progression tweaks. We're also ready to begin localization!

Grudges

Villagers may now develop Grudges against each other. This has a chance to occur in the following situations:

a Villager experienced betrayal

a Villager experienced resentment while in Bad or Critical Mood.

a Villager felt rage towards another Villager that is not within vision

While a Villager has a Grudge, the following behavior will take effect:

if they will ever judge a crime of the Grudge target, they will always punish with death

they won't help even if they see them unconscious, restrained, etc

as party leader, they won't take up quests that will help their Grudge target

as party leader, they may kick out party members they have a Grudge on

as party member, they will eventually leave the party if they have a Grudge on the Party Leader

In addition, players may now activate a new Ability called Trigger Grudge. This will consume a Grudge in exchange for a choice between 3 negative actions against the Grudge target.



We originally planned to also introduce Favors but there's not much interesting things the players can do with the idea we had. So it was scrapped for now.



Player progression has been significantly revamped! Players can now see their Upgrade Tree. Some slots unlocked in the Upgrade Tree now asks the player to choose between 3 different Powers. This includes random lower-tiered Powers from the other Archetypes. This allows the players to make their Powers more well-rounded regardless of their Archetype without fully losing each Archetype's thematic focus.

As this is the first iteration of the new Upgrade Trees, expect some slight pacing issues. Please don't hesitate to provide gameplay feedback so we can assess player thoughts while we balance these Trees.

This is only the first half of our Progression revamp. On the next update, Victory will no longer be linked to fully upgrading your Portal and will instead require the player to perform a variety of tasks.

Monster Spawner and Landmark

Monster Spawners can now also be placed in the wilderness. It will then spawn only one random monster. If there is enough empty space around the Monster Spawner, the monster may build a new landmark around it. This effectively allows the player to create new landmarks in the world.

We want the world to be a bit more dynamic so most landmarks will also now eventually be wiped out if it is not occupied for several days. In future updates, we intend to enhance this dynamism by allowing more instances of monster and villager occupation of different landmarks.

New Powers

We've introduced more Powers to fill out the newly updated Portal Upgrade Tree. This includes:

Stampede

Hellspawn

Finger of Death

Summon Skeletons

Lich Graveyard

Trigger Grudge



Now that we have most Powers we want pretty much in the game, the next step is to ensure usefulness of all existing player Powers. In particular, we intend to make different damaging Spells have more specific purposes rather than simply having different Elemental types. This will probably be done by adding new Flaws for Villagers that can be activated/exploited when hit by the required Elemental damage.

Sound Effects

Finally, some more Sound Effects! We ended up having to use premade sound effects from different sources since our contact Sound Designer was no longer available but we hope these are at least satisfactory in providing additional audio feedback for game events.

Tweaks

Map Sizes have all been slightly increased.

Slightly increased the number of landmarks spawned on world generation.

Sped up migration when there are no more major factions in the map.

Empty villages will be completely cleared if it is not occupied within 3 days.

Landmarks will also be wiped out if it is empty for about 3 days.

Ankh of Anubis will disappear after spawning a fixed amount of Ghosts.

Villagers will now only be considered Missing from their Village if they are restrained, paralyzed or stoned somewhere outside their home Village. They will be considered Found the moment they return to their home Village.

Players can now undeploy a Demon Party by right-clicking on the Lesser Demon and choosing Undeploy.

Immigrants to Wiccan and Divine Church factions will be of the appropriate religion but won't already be Witches or Clerics on arrival. This will allow the players some time to prevent their conversion.

Previously, Villagers are unable to rescue your prisoners if they are unaware of your territorial location yet. Now, combatants may search for your presence. You can still stop this by zapping them or using other distractions.

When Raiding, the player may now choose between Harass Villagers, Destroy Structures or Destroy Supplies.

Added new monster: Ifrit.

All characters will now be aggressive while patrolling a Village.

Villagers will now repair a structure that is less than 2/3rd remaining walls or less than 50% remaining HP.

A popup will now also display to notify player when a Lesser Demon charge is refreshed.

Increased negative mood modifiers of Griefstricken and Traumatized.

An "Attack Village" button has also been added beside the Monster Spawner nameplate.

Sleeping monsters will be awakened when the player uses a Monster Spawner's Attack Village ability.

Hovering over Element icon should show the Element text tooltip,

Villagers will no longer Booby Trap torches.

Villagers will no longer trigger their own Booby Traps.

Landmines will now also stun characters.

When a non-lethal attack would reduce the target's HP to 0 or less, it will now set it to 10% of max HP and render them Unconscious.

Villagers will no longer return just to open very distant treasure chests or items.

Stalkers will now destroy Werewolf Pelts instead of picking them up.

Lightning and Arrow Towers will no longer attack Unconscious, Restrained, Prisoners and carried hostiles.

Parties on Exterminate Quest will also destroy Monster Spawners.

Reduced success rate of Brainwash for Priests and Great Witches.

Added a separate SFX meter on Game Settings.

Bug Fixes

[FIXED] Some Villagers react negatively when they see a Faction-mate assault a hostile monster.

[FIXED] Snatch Party occasionally kills their target.

[FIXED] Parties still sometimes get paid even when they prematurely drop the quest.

[FIXED] Crimes of Faction Leaders are ignored even when reported to a different Faction.

[FIXED] Character goes into endless loop when trying to pick up a dead monster while carrying a food item.

[FIXED] If hovered over a corrupted tile, right clicking to deselect summoning monster consumes Chaotic Energy.

[FIXED] Intrusion to a Ratmen cave may increase Retaliation.

[FIXED] Villagers don't pick up dead bodies of those killed through Psychopathic ritual.

[FIXED] Demonic defenders attack prisoners released by the Player.

[FIXED] Succubus sometimes do not transform before seducing a Villager.

[FIXED] Target Menu did not disappear after clicking Join faction.

[FIXED] A Devout Evil Witch can turn into a Necromancer but not become the Undead faction leader.

[FIXED] Reconciliation Ritual may improve relationship to a dead character.

[FIXED] Some Villagers may still attack an already apprehended criminal.

[FIXED] Repeating notifications about a Villager becoming the Bandit's Faction Leader.

[FIXED] A Snatch Party may stop moving if their target gets stolen.

[FIXED] Wyvern Rider HP may sometimes not decrease during combat.

[FIXED] Beast Lairs leave invisible walls when they are destroyed.

Nona's Game

We quietly launched our 2nd game's Steam Page! Please wishlist it. More Wishlists would help a lot in making the game more visible on Steam.



Nona's Game is envisioned to be a party multiplayer game like Among Us but plays much more similarly to the TV Show called Survivor. We originally want to self-publish the game and will ramp up marketing once we have a good gameplay video. But, there are a few Publishers that have reached out to us and if we get a good funding offer, we will likely consider going for that.