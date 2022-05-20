Ad Wars Early Access OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8776236 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy

After a long time in the making, I'm happy to say that Ad Wars: Early Access is now available on Steam!

This is not only a dream come true for the team, but a big accomplishment for all of us as well.

Release Trailer

New Features!

-Story contents for all three Episodes (2.5 hours of NEW content!)

-Multi-genre Inventory System

-Quests System

-AdBlue: a brand new Introductory level to a multi-genre adventure!

-Platformer Alt complete redesign and new animations!

-RPG Trend / Antitrend system

-New RPG Status

-Tons of new enemies!

-Lots of new items (for all genres)

-On the fly options menu

-New gameplay options

-Clearer tutorials

-Bullet Hell Improvements

-Music Improvements

-Dialogue Improvements

-Many, many feedback related fixes / polishes

Early Access?

Yes, Ad Wars is planned to be an incredibly long game. With 4 game genres, tons of quests, npcs, enemies and obviously, ads, we want to have the freedom to express all of our ideas, and to do them properly!

So the best way to approach is to release the game as Early Access, and release batches of content updates, until the project is done!

What's Next?

Getting this release took a long time to get ready, so we already made some progress on the next update!

Starting from now on, we'll be releasing smaller content updates every couple of months plus your random, but necesary patch.

Check our social media for new announcements and game improvements!

Lastly

If you encounter any issues, please post them on our Steam Forums so we can patch them asap!

That's it for today! If you like the game and want to help us, please consider leaving a review. It helps us a lot!

And most importantly, HAVE FUN!