Hotfix 0520

Added Added in-water projectile attenuation

Added Kinetic energy decay after shell penetration of armor

Added the function to delete with box selection in custom parts

Added Default sorting of Steam Workshop mod and Steam Workshop ships changed from sorting by name to sorting by subscription time*.

Fix a bug that prevented all mods from loading if more than 50 mods were activated in the SteamWorkshop subscription

(This bug is caused by Steam itself, I have reported it to Steam, the current fix is the change with * above)

Fix the bug that the text of the moveship button in the developer tools is not displayed.

Fix the bug that the shells generated in the developer tool cannot hit the ground.

Fix the bug that the text in credit panel is misplaced.

Fix the bug that the firing shells will fly unreasonably to the later aiming point after pausing the game and moving the viewpoint after aiming.

Fix the bug that the preview image of custom parts will render purple parts selection box.

Fix the bug that the preview image disappears after saving the ship.

Fix the bug that high explosive shells penetrate the water surface.

Fix the bug that Moveship function is not available in developer tools.