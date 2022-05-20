Update for Day One Early Release

Hey Planet-A Visitors.

While we waited patiently for Planet-A to go Live in Early Release on STEAM, we have been working hard on updates, bug-fixes and optimisations. And this is just the beginning of course.

We hope you have a smooth and bug-free experience of this latest update, especially, but if for whatever reason you don't (we're reasonably sure we drank enough coffee and Red Bull to spot any and every little issue!), please just let us know at developer@virtualmethod.com.au.

Have fun wandering around, smashing trash and racing the clock to become a PODIUM-Pro:)