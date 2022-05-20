 Skip to content

Paper Wizards update for 20 May 2022

0.10 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8775981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This is a small update focusing on polish and bug fixes.

Next up would be boss encounters and some more polish!
And if I have the time, I would finally start on hazards & platforming :)

Full Change-Log:

  • End dungeon celebration should now be more clear
  • Dungeon environment now changes after boss defeat
  • Magic spell configuration not been saved fixed
  • Fixed a small bug on menu where it doesn't respond to key presses
  • Fixed parts going off the screen if you have too many
  • Added some animation to encounter difficulty selection
  • Added some explanation to base effects of spells during creation
  • Reveal Essence spell now works on flying enemies too
  • Reveal Essence spell now shows you the type of the next dungeon room
  • Fixed an early game exploit for "infinite" parts
  • Fixed new parts inventory not been cleared properly when re-entering the dungeon
  • Fixed a Keybind issue when the key alternatives are identical
