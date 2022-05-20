0.10 Update!

Hi everyone!
This is a small update focusing on polish and bug fixes.
Next up would be boss encounters and some more polish!
And if I have the time, I would finally start on hazards & platforming :)
Full Change-Log:
- End dungeon celebration should now be more clear
- Dungeon environment now changes after boss defeat
- Magic spell configuration not been saved fixed
- Fixed a small bug on menu where it doesn't respond to key presses
- Fixed parts going off the screen if you have too many
- Added some animation to encounter difficulty selection
- Added some explanation to base effects of spells during creation
- Reveal Essence spell now works on flying enemies too
- Reveal Essence spell now shows you the type of the next dungeon room
- Fixed an early game exploit for "infinite" parts
- Fixed new parts inventory not been cleared properly when re-entering the dungeon
- Fixed a Keybind issue when the key alternatives are identical
Changed files in this update