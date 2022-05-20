 Skip to content

Deduction update for 20 May 2022

Version 1.1.0.7

Version 1.1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added vote to kick system
-Fixed players zooping around when teleported to a location
-Removed jackhammer on map unless player has the task
-Fixed spot to get outside construction map
-Fixed players hovering off ground on construction map
-Lowered force applied to body on kill
-Updated minimap images
-Fixed level of radio task icon
-Fixed white player color "VOTED" text being hidden
-Fixed displaying dead player names during end of match on office
-Fixed the bald glitch
-Fixed supervisor role colors not updating mid-round
-Made hat cabinets clickable
-Fixed destroyable objects networking (things that can explode from gas can bomb)

