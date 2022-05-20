Version 1.1.0.7

-Added vote to kick system

-Fixed players zooping around when teleported to a location

-Removed jackhammer on map unless player has the task

-Fixed spot to get outside construction map

-Fixed players hovering off ground on construction map

-Lowered force applied to body on kill

-Updated minimap images

-Fixed level of radio task icon

-Fixed white player color "VOTED" text being hidden

-Fixed displaying dead player names during end of match on office

-Fixed the bald glitch

-Fixed supervisor role colors not updating mid-round

-Made hat cabinets clickable

-Fixed destroyable objects networking (things that can explode from gas can bomb)