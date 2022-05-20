Improvements:

The upper item of the units has been changed (finally) to an arms suitable for the role, and the boring skills have been changed to match the original intention. I wish it looked a little more game-like!

The upper item of Shieldbearer has been changed to a battle hammer, battle axe, and great sword. The Chaser's Hammer can heal a unit and stun enemies. The Spell Breaker's Axe parry a spell and returns it to the attacker. The Vanguard's Sword may still be boring, but it makes the Shieldbearer much stronger than before. The upper item of Ranger has been changed to a nice bow with a slightly different shape. (The rifle is still there...!) The Windwings Bow has a fast attack speed and is equally powerful against large units and buildings as well as small and medium units. The Sharpshooter's Longbow now truly 'sniper'. The New Material Composite Bow is very effective against units with or without armor. Sorcerer and Healer look similar, but have completely different staffs. There is no change in the skill

because the upper item of Sorcerer and Healer are unique enough, but there may be room for effect adjustments in the future. Healers are more in need. (Because skills are boring, I think)



Balance:

All the animations of the units are awkward or have weird timings. The reason this is a balance is because the attack speed has been slightly changed and all the data has been tampered with. The overall power balance is almost the same as before.

Fixed:

Fixed an awkward appearance when an Veteran Orc Shaman fires a fireball.

Fixed the Ogre's awkward attack with out-of-time effects and motions.

Fixed an issue where the Build Building button or Upgrade button would not appear to activate even if the conditions were met.

Now also hides mana bars when a unit dies.

This was a bit of a terrible bug, but I fixed the issue where the delay time processing value after the attack was being applied incorrectly. Rangers and Sorcerers now run better after attacking.

It's been half a year already. Excluding the Armor parts from the unit's upper item, only the arms were left. (Last December) Of course, the original intention was by no means to only upgrade arms. It's not my intention to artificially keep player busy by just adding too many items.

Now that I am prepared design and systematically, it is time to add the Armor parts upgrade again, and the related UI and upgrade method will also be improved. If player select one of several items, the structure that prevents other items from being selected on that stage will be maintained, but player will no longer need to consume resources and time.

...actually that was my plan to apply today, but I couldn't finish it because of the workload ːsteamsadː

It was all intentional to make it look like there was a lot of work by listing all the insignificant content.

Thank you ːsteamsadː