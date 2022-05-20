 Skip to content

Smash Crates update for 20 May 2022

New Game mode and Character Customisations!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Smash Crates has a new game mode and character customisation!

Zone Control

This new game mode changes up gameplay significantly with players battling it out to place the most number of color blocks within the set time limit. Build as quickly as you can but also make sure to destroy your opponents blocks to achieve victory. If you ever played robbed the nest as a child this game mode will come naturally to you.

Character Customisations

We have also added new character customisations! You can now customize your crate with a variety of unlockable hats, eyes and more! Show off your style on the battlefield, even if you don’t win you can still be the most stylish!

