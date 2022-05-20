Patch Note : 20 May, 2022

Hello, FOONDA players!
This is FOONDA Dev team.
Are you having a good time with FOONDA?
The DEV Team was able to solve many problems with your help.
Thank you for actively submitting bug reports and suggestions.
Improvements
- Improved overall puzzle quality
- Resolves the problem of infinite restart when holding down the R button in Play by Puzzle Code
- Improved season board display and season end timer text in Lobby
- Resolves the problem that the Hint tile is displayed abnormally when a hint that moves to the starting point is received in the first 3 steps
- Resolved an issue where the puzzle owner's character, not your own, was visible when you run View Record after clearing Play by Puzzle Code
If you visit FOONDA DISCORD SERVER, you can make suggestions about the game / share puzzles with other users / report bugs.
Then, see you in FOONDA~!
Changed files in this update