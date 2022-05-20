Patch Note : 20 May, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8775408 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 02:46:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team.

Are you having a good time with FOONDA?

The DEV Team was able to solve many problems with your help.

Thank you for actively submitting bug reports and suggestions.

Improvements

Improved overall puzzle quality

Resolves the problem of infinite restart when holding down the R button in Play by Puzzle Code

Improved season board display and season end timer text in Lobby

Resolves the problem that the Hint tile is displayed abnormally when a hint that moves to the starting point is received in the first 3 steps

Resolved an issue where the puzzle owner's character, not your own, was visible when you run View Record after clearing Play by Puzzle Code

If you visit FOONDA DISCORD SERVER, you can make suggestions about the game / share puzzles with other users / report bugs.

Then, see you in FOONDA~!