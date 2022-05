Share · View all patches · Build 8775352 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi again!

Hope your exercise routine is going well!

Here are the contents of today's patch:

Got rid of a invisible collider on stage 7-1

Flame dash had a glowing light that behaved weirdly in some stages, it was removed

Added a couple more hearts in stage 7-1, which is kind of brutal with all the stomping pillars

Improved the end cutscene

That's all for today, keep on burning!

Gabe