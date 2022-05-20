 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 20 May 2022

6 days to Early Access! The Dog Nemo from Party Animals arrives in Sandrock!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Builders,

6 days are left until the Sandrock Early Access journey starts!

If you wishlist Sandrock now, you will receive an email notification from Steam when the game is released on May 26!

The dog is coming to Sandrock, and Nemo is joining the lives of the builders! Introducing our new friend from Party Animals. Come and meet your new dog friend in Sandrock!

Check the launch time at your place

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:
Sandrock Instagram
Sandrock Twitter
Sandrock Facebook
Sandrock Official Website

My Time at Sandrock Content Depot 1084601
