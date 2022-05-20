6 days to Early Access! The Dog Nemo from Party Animals arrives in Sandrock!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Builders,

6 days are left until the Sandrock Early Access journey starts!

If you wishlist Sandrock now, you will receive an email notification from Steam when the game is released on May 26!

The dog is coming to Sandrock, and Nemo is joining the lives of the builders! Introducing our new friend from Party Animals. Come and meet your new dog friend in Sandrock!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website