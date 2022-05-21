DPS Tracker + Balance Changes

v3.7.1

New

-A new Damage Tracker option has been added! Find it under Display Settings!

Balance Changes

-Voltaic Viper now shoots a trio of Vipers, and the damage has been reduced by 60%

-Lightning Golem's projectiles travel 40% faster

-Lightning Golem's special ability now triggers after the wizard takes 5% damage instead of 10%

-Ring of Greed damage bonus increased to 5% from 1%

-Ring of Reclaiming Light damage bonus increased to 25% from 10%

-The cast speed bonus during Phase 1 of the Boss has been increased to 50% from 25%

Changes

-Revised Band of the Past description to be more clear

-The Era Boss now has (even more) adaptive difficulty, based on the player's max wave cleared before starting the fight

-Added a note to the Great Mirror when you must defeat the Boss to Awaken.

-Worldshaker added to jukebox if you have defeated the boss

-If you are at max Staff Level, you will no longer find XP Troves

-The cost to Augment the Chronosphere increased from 1,000 to 10,000

Fixes

-Voltaic Viper graphics fixed

-Fixed a bug with the Boss fight