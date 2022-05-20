Introducing Pack #2!!

The time is finally here! Thank you to all gamers who have supported Automoji during Early Access so far, your enjoyment of the game motivates me to keep at development.

❗ Pack #2 adds 35 new units and a few new mechanics to play around with! The main new mechanic, MARKING is applied to enemies and can stack. Many new units will damage will target units with MARKS or deal extra damage while attacking MARKED enemies. You can decide whether to build your team to scale wide, or deal massive damage to a targeted foe.

💰 With the introduction of MARKS to increase damage output, you will find there are a lot less ways to directly scale your damage. Instead many units focus on increasing base HP and scaling through level-ups. Another new way to scale your team now is to POWER UP YOUR SHOP! That's right, now the stats of your shop units can be increased directly. Remember- when you combine two units, you keep the higher stats between the two! Cycle though your units to trigger buy/sell effects. Many of the new units have effects on Level-Up too, so you can try your luck rerolling the shop to find that perfect purchase.

🧊 You can now FREEZE units in your shop! This will prevent them from rerolling when you click the dice. Use this to hold and power-up a unit in the shop until it is strong enough to release on your foes! A quick note- units do not remain frozen between shops. I experimented with persistent shops, and it was way too easy to cheese the shops. The freeze mechanic can be used in both packs by right-clicking a shop unit to toggle freezing.

🔑 Players who have won a run before this release version should have Pack #2 unlocked by default. Otherwise, you will have to win a run with Pack #1 to unlock it! Each pack tracks your difficulty levels defeated separately, so the most hardcore players can attempt to complete difficulty 9 with BOTH packs...

💭 Now more than ever, I would love feedback on how the new pack feels to play! Is it too hard? Too easy? Too boring? Any and all feedback is extremely helpful while I fine-tune the difficulty. Please let me know if you encounter any bugs as well. This new pack should be stable, but you never know how all the new mechanics will interact.

🐞Bug Fixes

Changed the font on the Blue Flame to match the rest of the units

Made the Fingergun enemy take 1 more turn to trigger a draw, just to ensure it has a chance to move to each row

Made it so Bacon, Plug, and Magic Wand items don't spawn on Pack #2

🔮 What's Next??

Well the most immediate updates will most likely address balancing pack #2 and adding in some Pack #2 specific items. As I balance the new units, I want to add in little animations to some attacks similar to Pack #1, so expect those to be snuck in with future updates. I plan on updating the Steam store page a little bit as well to reflect all the visual changes. Beyond all that, I do have a composer working on some new 🎵 MUSIC 🎵 for Automoji! You may know this very talented musician from some of their work on other indie games... But I'll leave that as a bit of a surprise for now 😈. The next BIG content update will most likely be a "Mystery Pack" that pulls cards randomly from Packs 1 and 2 each run. But that is a little way out, as I want to primarily focus on Pack #2 at the moment.

Thank you as always for your support. I hope you all enjoy Pack #2! If you feel the urge to write a Steam review, I always appreciate seeing what people have to say. Otherwise feel free to reach out on Twitter or the Steam discussion page.

Regards,

Karl @AutomojiGame