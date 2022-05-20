Small Patch #5

Alright I have now completed another list of fixes for this week. I have noticed their is not to many bug reports as of yet but in any case if you have any issues please report in discussions thank you.
-
Moved a box in level three as it was conflicting with door console.
-
Fixed a box showing through floor in house in level four.
-
Changed color of smoke in barrels.
-
Fixed ammo not being collected in level five.
You may need to reinstall the game for the changes to take affect thanks
Changed files in this update