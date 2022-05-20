 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anthropocene Epoch update for 20 May 2022

Small Patch #5

Share · View all patches · Build 8775018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alright I have now completed another list of fixes for this week. I have noticed their is not to many bug reports as of yet but in any case if you have any issues please report in discussions thank you.

  • Moved a box in level three as it was conflicting with door console.

  • Fixed a box showing through floor in house in level four.

  • Changed color of smoke in barrels.

  • Fixed ammo not being collected in level five.

You may need to reinstall the game for the changes to take affect thanks

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link