Small Patch #5

Share · View all patches · Build 8775018 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 22:06:29 UTC by Wendy

Alright I have now completed another list of fixes for this week. I have noticed their is not to many bug reports as of yet but in any case if you have any issues please report in discussions thank you.

Moved a box in level three as it was conflicting with door console.

Fixed a box showing through floor in house in level four.

Changed color of smoke in barrels.

Fixed ammo not being collected in level five.

You may need to reinstall the game for the changes to take affect thanks