Build 8774663 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 00:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Lowered the overall volume of music files in the game.

If you still experience abnormally high music volume after downloading this update, please report it here or in the Bug Report topic: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1862260/discussions/0/3194742149938799395/