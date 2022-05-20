Backpacks with lights and new fun items

v0.5.13 is live and contains some fun items I wanted to highlight for you.

Check out the details below about new tools, new weapons, new backpacks, and new food recipes.

One of my favorite updates is an option to build a backpack with a light attached. I love running around the world while the light swings from its rope. There are two types of light: torches and firefly lights. Torches can be a bit more temperamental because they go out when you swim in the water, but will light themselves again after they dry out a bit.

Both types will keep any animal that is afraid of fire from getting too close.

There are also 4 new food recipes, and two new food ingredients in the world, some of which are found in the world and some are sold by merchants in the village.

For weapons there is a grab bag of new items.

A Repair Hammer has been added to the game by popular request. You can now repair your built contraptions with just a few magical hits.

A rare Blue Crystal Axe (sickle) can be found in the loot of sunken bubble treasure. This item is constantly shedding water which lets you harvest Fire Flowers without them exploding.

There are three new rare swords and a rare bow which have been added to the crowdsource weapon list. The bow provides a new feature to the game, which is multi-shot.

The last item is something I wanted to add just for the fun of it. It's a Frying Pan. You can wield it to attack NPC and knock them out for a short time. It doesn't do a lot of damage, but it takes them out of the fight for a little bit.



(yes, that is a sword with a rat for a handle)

10 new Story Pages have been added to the world. They are broken down into three different story chains which each describe different things about the world. One of the chains are Captains Log files from a previous explorer. You can find these story pages washed ashore in bottles.

As with any other update, there are a bevy of bug fixes, improvements, new features, and additions to the game. Check out the build notes below for details.

