Patch 1.2.3 is available now!

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is a list of changes:

Odgar now teaches blacksmithing up to "Skilled" level (only for militia)

Yezegan now teaches potions brewing up to "Master" level

Fixed Detlow, Weigar and Garos teaching conditions

Fixed an issue where some potions recipes would not be displayed as "(Known") in inventory

Fixed an issue in "For Connoisseurs" quest where Tomas would pay incorrect gold amount as reward

Fixed an issue in "In extreme conditions" where player would not receive any reward

Fixed an issue in "Nobody gets left behind" which would be blocked after starting "Without a trace" quest

Fixed an issue where eating apples and meals with apples would incorrectly calculate strength bonus

Fixed many typos, especially in Polish version (thanks a lot @Myszax!)

Fixed other minor issues

Please remember that updates do not force you to start a new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.