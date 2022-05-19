Client b5.19c

Several key bug-fixes this patch-
Server Browser:
In-game server browser now lists internet servers including player count.
In-game server browser now auto-refreshes and loads the Internet or LAN tab.
Steam sever browser now correctly shows player count and server details info- ie player names, etc..
Housing
Fixed bug where land owner could not build until after server reboot. (Always lock/unlock the claim block immediately after placing.)
Can now pick claim block back up if you are owner.
Fixed client crash when logging in while holding a structure in preview mode.
Player Controller: Endurance regen rate doubled.
Solo Mode: Solo mode now locks the other menu buttons if selected. This is a safeguard to prevent errors until can streamline the UI more.
