 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slurkum update for 19 May 2022

Client b5.19c

Share · View all patches · Build 8774480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several key bug-fixes this patch-

Server Browser:
In-game server browser now lists internet servers including player count.
In-game server browser now auto-refreshes and loads the Internet or LAN tab.
Steam sever browser now correctly shows player count and server details info- ie player names, etc..

Housing
Fixed bug where land owner could not build until after server reboot. (Always lock/unlock the claim block immediately after placing.)
Can now pick claim block back up if you are owner.
Fixed client crash when logging in while holding a structure in preview mode.

Player Controller: Endurance regen rate doubled.
Solo Mode: Solo mode now locks the other menu buttons if selected. This is a safeguard to prevent errors until can streamline the UI more.

Changed files in this update

Slurkum Content Depot 1302481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link