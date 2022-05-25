More Game Modes Available Now!

As a part of today's update, two new-game modes have been added.

Speedrun or Die

In this game-mode, your primary goal is to get through the game as fast as possible, or face the consequences.



Features

All items are set to "Very Common".

The longer you take, the more NPCs that spawn, and the more frequently they do.

NPC spawns are random, and could be either the Thug, Crackhead, or Manager.

Everything else is exactly the same.

This game-mode is intended for players who know the game in-and-out, including the locations in which the homeless people spawn, where items generally spawn, etc. Lack of game knowledge equals guaranteed failure. Taking longer than about a minute and a half to speed through the game will make it extremely hard to beat.

Realistic Mode

Ever wondered how Surreal Experience would play out if your ran at a normal speed and things were a bit more normal?



Features

Walking/running speeds of the player, as well as all NPCs have been divided by 2.

Homeless people now move around at a random speed and in random directions as opposed to standing completely still.

The Manager is slightly nerfed in this mode.

It is slightly harder to lose the Thug.

Items that cannot normally be used towards the end of the game can now be used at any time.

This mode is primarily intended for players who prefer slower paced games, and also really just to demonstrate how the game would look if it weren't for the crazy speed that all the other modes have. That being said, with these adjustments, it brings its own unique set of difficulties to the table, which may require you to take a different strategy than what is effective in the other modes.

These modes are a bit more abstract than the ones found in the previous update, so have fun with them! Additionally, there are 2 more achievements to be unlocked for completing them. Good luck, and have fun!

This concludes the addition of any new game-modes for the foreseeable future. Work will now go towards finishing the second level of the game, which will take about 2-3 months to finish. I'll be leaking some information about it probably next month or so. Additionally, I will be focusing my attention towards optimizing the game to achieve higher frame rates as well as fixing some bugs/providing some quality of life improvements.

Enjoy,

JIMMY DIAMOND