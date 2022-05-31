 Skip to content

Trainz Plus update for 31 May 2022

Trainz Plus - Now Available on Steam!

Trainz Plus memberships give you MORE! And this option is now available on STEAM.

  • More flexibility
  • More features
  • More content
  • More choice
  • More Trainz!

Trainz Plus memberships give you more flexibility - choose the monthly option for a "taste" of Trainz. For just USD$7.99 enjoy TRS22, Surveyor 2.0, all the TANE and TRS19 Platinum content, plus a First Class Ticket.

Had enough after a month? No problem, just cancel your membership before 30 days and you just saved $60 on purchasing TRS22 in the store.

Enjoying Trainz and want to save money? Upgrade to an Annual membership and save 28%. That's under 20 cents a day for all the Trainz you need!

Want even more? Choose the Trainz Plus GOLD option to get everything in Standard plus access to ALL the Trainz DLC. Hundreds of additional DLC items are yours to enjoy for as long as you remain a member.

You can also purchase [url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1784570/Trainz_Railroad_Simulator_2022/]TRS22 directly from the Steam Store.
[/url]

