Expansion of the Yenisei

In this patch, the Yenisei DLC location has received a significant expansion, new fishing spots have appeared, some textures and models have been improved.
The "Yenisei" and "USA-Ontario" add-ons are now available in My games
- Location "Don" - correction of detected errors
- Correction of improper behavior of the fishing line when fishing with Bologna and match rods
- Fixed the character getting stuck when teleporting on a chair
- Fixed the inflated price of asp
- Correction of the possibility of going outside the location using a chair
- Correction of the inability to improve some elements
- Correction of models and animations of some fish species
- Other minor fixes that don't affect gameplay
Changed files in this update