Fisher Online update for 20 May 2022

Expansion of the Yenisei

Fisher Online update for 20 May 2022

Expansion of the Yenisei

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch, the Yenisei DLC location has received a significant expansion, new fishing spots have appeared, some textures and models have been improved.

The "Yenisei" and "USA-Ontario" add-ons are now available in My games

  • Location "Don" - correction of detected errors
  • Correction of improper behavior of the fishing line when fishing with Bologna and match rods
  • Fixed the character getting stuck when teleporting on a chair
  • Fixed the inflated price of asp
  • Correction of the possibility of going outside the location using a chair
  • Correction of the inability to improve some elements
  • Correction of models and animations of some fish species
  • Other minor fixes that don't affect gameplay

