Tap Ninja update for 20 May 2022

Tap Ninja v2.8.3 is live!

20 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Highlander (b) character added, which is unlockable by perfecting Challenge Pack 5
● Rope Hook and Shuriken Vortex now can't be activated at the same time
● Slightly nerfed challenges 3-23, 5-5, 5-6
● Having enough Stars for a new Star Upgrade will now give a prompt
● Statistic displaying the current Building Milestones added
● For some users Upgrade and Building buy buttons are now less glitchy
● Now holding Shift or Ctrl and pressing E/W/Q will toggle the Auto usage of Energy/Hook/Vortex
● FPS cap is now the same as your monitors refresh rate
● Performance improvements
● Bug fixes

