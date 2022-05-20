Tap Ninja v2.8.3 is live!

● Highlander (b) character added, which is unlockable by perfecting Challenge Pack 5

● Rope Hook and Shuriken Vortex now can't be activated at the same time

● Slightly nerfed challenges 3-23, 5-5, 5-6

● Having enough Stars for a new Star Upgrade will now give a prompt

● Statistic displaying the current Building Milestones added

● For some users Upgrade and Building buy buttons are now less glitchy

● Now holding Shift or Ctrl and pressing E/W/Q will toggle the Auto usage of Energy/Hook/Vortex

● FPS cap is now the same as your monitors refresh rate

● Performance improvements

● Bug fixes