Huge Prologue Update & Overhaul Ahead of Full Game Release

It's been a while since we've updated Acolyte: Prologue, but today - alongside the full beta release of the game for Transcendent Edition owners - we've also rolled out all the fixes, improvements and additions to the final game, to the Prologue.

This includes:

More natural language dialogue responses

Smoother conversation flow (although still work to be done here ahead of release)

New Acolyte features (jokes/facts/games)

New Customisation options

....and a host of other fixes and improvements.

In addition to this, we've also released a brand new trailer for the game - showcasing the game's natural language input and ARG puzzles.

IMPORTAT NOTE: Acolyte is still in the final phase of development where lots of bugs are purged, polish is added and generally the game comes together. You may still experience some issues. If you would like to wait for the final, polished version: please continue to wait a short while longer.

Huge thanks.

Jamin & the Superstring team.