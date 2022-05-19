StarBallMadNess 1.9.3 is here!

1.9.3 brings forth small yet significant changes. Many of the levels have now been made easier, as its become increasingly apparent the levels were so difficult enjoyment was impacted heavily. to go with that minor improvements to physics have been made, rolling around will be much smoother now. Aside from that textures have been enhanced/fixed too, levels now will completely reload in places where a rotating object may have gotten knocked out of place/where coins are present. So you can no longer collect a coin fail to complete the level and still hold the coin, this allows the competition aspect to prosper. With that being said if a bug were to occur remember you can always reload the level with your keypad listed in the discussions, their will be a level selector in the menu for seamless reloads/skipping levels its just been delayed heavily the past few updates. A new level is coming soon likely mid to late June, its been decide that future levels will be much easier. The order of the levels will be changing along with that, the plan is to put the easier levels towards the start for a more linear difficulty increase as you progress. As always happy gaming :)

Changelog

-------------Highlights

All levels - fixed/improved textures & shaders as well as improved physics

Eighth level - After flying down the ramp/jump you can now hit a small wall allowing you to more easily get onto the platform

Christmas level - The narrow balancing act spot has been widened making it easier to get passed & changed coin position

Eleventh level - Even more lights to increase visibility

Fourth level - Added a wall stopper so its easier to get across the long platform

Seventeenth level - slowed down the platform towards the coin

Ninth level - improved lighting/slightly slower platforms